Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 22

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland;

Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California; and

Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario.

Jeopardy!

CHICAGO // WEATHER IN THE BOOKSTORE // FOLLOW THE “MONEY” // HISTORICAL AMERICAN GOVERNORS // GOING SOFT // CAROLS

DD1 – 1,000 – CHICAGO – Nearly 250,000 gathered to see Obama’s 2008 victory speech in Chicago’s front yard, this park named for another president (Iris added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Juveria 5,200, Jason 2,000, Iris 2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Juveria 8,800, Jason 2,600, Iris 4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER // MOVIE INSPIRATIONS // CONTEMPORARIES // NEW TO THE OED // BIOLOGY // CAROLS

DD2 – 1,600 – BIOLOGY – This adjective for the organ that gives nutrients to the fetus describes all mammals except marsupials & a few even weirder ones (Juveria added 10,000.)

DD3 – 1,200 – CONTEMPORARIES – J.S. Bach and this great German-British composer were born a few weeks & a few dozen miles apart in 1685 (Juveria again added 10,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Juveria 45,600, Jason 10,600, Iris 6,400.

Final Jeopardy!

THE 20th CENTURY – On July 19, 1940 Hitler called this man a warmonger & wrongly predicted he would flee to Canada

Juveria and Jason were correct on FJ, with Juveria adding 5,600 to carry a massive advantage into the last game of the two-game final on Monday.

Final scores for game one: Juveria 51,200, Jason 16,200, Iris 2,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Grant Park? DD2 – What is placental? DD3 – Who was Handel? FJ – Who was Winston Churchill?

