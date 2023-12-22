Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 22

Today’s players in Second Chance are:
- Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland;
- Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California; and
- Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario.
Jeopardy!
CHICAGO // WEATHER IN THE BOOKSTORE // FOLLOW THE “MONEY” // HISTORICAL AMERICAN GOVERNORS // GOING SOFT // CAROLS
DD1 – 1,000 – CHICAGO – Nearly 250,000 gathered to see Obama’s 2008 victory speech in Chicago’s front yard, this park named for another president (Iris added 1,000.)
Scores at first break: Juveria 5,200, Jason 2,000, Iris 2,200.
Scores going into DJ: Juveria 8,800, Jason 2,600, Iris 4,400.
Double Jeopardy!
BODIES OF WATER // MOVIE INSPIRATIONS // CONTEMPORARIES // NEW TO THE OED // BIOLOGY // CAROLS
DD2 – 1,600 – BIOLOGY – This adjective for the organ that gives nutrients to the fetus describes all mammals except marsupials & a few even weirder ones (Juveria added 10,000.)
DD3 – 1,200 – CONTEMPORARIES – J.S. Bach and this great German-British composer were born a few weeks & a few dozen miles apart in 1685 (Juveria again added 10,000.)
Scores going into FJ: Juveria 45,600, Jason 10,600, Iris 6,400.
Final Jeopardy!
THE 20th CENTURY – On July 19, 1940 Hitler called this man a warmonger & wrongly predicted he would flee to Canada
Juveria and Jason were correct on FJ, with Juveria adding 5,600 to carry a massive advantage into the last game of the two-game final on Monday.
Final scores for game one: Juveria 51,200, Jason 16,200, Iris 2,400.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Grant Park? DD2 – What is placental? DD3 – Who was Handel? FJ – Who was Winston Churchill?