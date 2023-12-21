Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 2

There’s some things you can always look forward to during the holidays. If you’re dad, it’s finding the perfect spot on the Christmas tree for his Padres ornaments. If you’re Madison Sinclair, it’s flying to Sweden to burn down the Gävle Goat. And if you’re the Echolls Family, it’s all about throwing the most lavish Christmas Party.
Word around Dad’s office is that Aaron Echolls has a stalker. That should make for an interesting party this year.
Kim is dead. She was Madison Sinclair (Wolf Roleblocker).
Factions
10 TOWN (NEPTUNE)
- Investigator
- Jailer
- Decoy
- 7 Vanilla Town
2 WOLVES (09ERS)
Roleblocker
- Investigator
- Decoy
2 INDEPENDENT
- Serial Killer
- Haunter
Players
- Blip / Harold Finch
- sic / TTG Robin
- MSD / Detective Pikachu
- Moolissa / Titan the moon
Kim / Ann Shelley(Madison Sinclair)
- Marlowe / Marlowe
- Side / Wendy Corduroy
- Chum / Veronica Sawyer
- Indy / Backup the dog
- jake / Rust Cohle
- Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess
- Kate / Totally Normal Teenager
- Lyra / Carmen Sandiego
- Lindsay / Teen Mario
- Josephus / Dirk Gentley
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.
Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death
Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Sunday, December 24th at 12pm pacific, 2pm central, 3pm eastern
(We plan on having an extra long night and Day 3 will start on December 26th)