Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 2

There’s some things you can always look forward to during the holidays. If you’re dad, it’s finding the perfect spot on the Christmas tree for his Padres ornaments. If you’re Madison Sinclair, it’s flying to Sweden to burn down the Gävle Goat. And if you’re the Echolls Family, it’s all about throwing the most lavish Christmas Party.

Word around Dad’s office is that Aaron Echolls has a stalker. That should make for an interesting party this year.

Kim is dead. She was Madison Sinclair (Wolf Roleblocker).

Factions 10 TOWN (NEPTUNE) Investigator

Jailer

Decoy

7 Vanilla Town 2 WOLVES (09ERS) Roleblocker

Investigator

Decoy 2 INDEPENDENT Serial Killer

Haunter Players Blip / Harold Finch sic / TTG Robin MSD / Detective Pikachu Moolissa / Titan the moon Kim / Ann Shelley (Madison Sinclair) Marlowe / Marlowe Side / Wendy Corduroy Chum / Veronica Sawyer Indy / Backup the dog jake / Rust Cohle Koala / Nancy Drew, George, & Bess Kate / Totally Normal Teenager Lyra / Carmen Sandiego Lindsay / Teen Mario Josephus / Dirk Gentley Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die. Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Sunday, December 24th at 12pm pacific, 2pm central, 3pm eastern

(We plan on having an extra long night and Day 3 will start on December 26th)

