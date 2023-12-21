Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 21

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Michael Vaz, a tutor from Mississauga, Ontario;

Karen Morris, a veterinary student from Christiansburg, Virginia; and

Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland.

Jeopardy!

A VERY HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE // BOOK TOCK // TRIPLY ALLITERATIVE // A LOOK BACK // OH, “IC” // IT’S A VISION BOARD

DD1 – 1,000 – TRIPLY ALLITERATIVE – 4 young men of Navarre face off against 4 ladies in a game of courtship in this Shakespeare comedy (Iris dropped 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Iris 1,800, Karen 200, Michael -200.

Scores going into DJ: Iris 2,800, Karen 3,600, Michael 2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

FOLKLORE & LEGEND // SAMPLING // FIRST LADIES’ MAIDEN NAMES // PHILOSOPHY // WORDS & THEIR CHANGING MEANINGS // EUR”O”s

DD2 – 1,600 – WORDS & THEIR CHANGING MEANINGS – Before it meant any chain of islands, Archipelago was another name for this arm of the Mediterranean Sea (Iris added 2,500.)

DD3 – 2,000 – FOLKLORE & LEGEND – Legend says the woman with this nickname crucially carried water at the Battle of Monmouth (Michael dropped 4,800.)

Scores going into FJ: Iris 7,700, Karen 10,400, Michael 2,000.

Final Jeopardy!

FROM PAGE TO STAGE – The opera based on this 1993 memoir was staged at a prison for the first time in 2023, at Sing Sing with a chorus of 14 inmates

No one even attempted a response on FJ. Iris bet 2,300 to advance with 5,400.

Final scores: Iris 5,400, Karen 5,399, Michael 2,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Love’s Labour’s Lost”? DD2 – What is the Aegean Sea? DD3 – Who was Molly Pitcher? FJ – What is “Dead Man Walking”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...