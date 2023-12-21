Comic Book Chat – The World of Aquaman

The sequel to Aquaman is the next comic book movie set to be released. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for release Friday December 22, 2023.

We are going to discuss Aquaman and the world of Atlantis and his family, friends, and adversaries.

Where does he rank in your list of favorite superheroes?

What comic runs are your favorite?

Why is Aquaman the butt of so many jokes on TV and pop culture?

What are your thoughts on Aquaman’s big screen adventures?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...