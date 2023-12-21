Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 101

Group 99 Results 77.78% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle Hello 31337 77.78% Sonic and the Fallen Star Sonic’s Last Night in Town ~ Discount Districts Act 2 77.78% Cotton Rock & Roll Space boss 66.67% Tunic Remember to Remember 66.67% Good Knight The Bullets go awry 66.67% F-Zero X (NSO) Crazy Call at Cry 55.56% Beacon Pines Memories 55.56% Potionomics Anubia Arrives 55.56% Splatoon 3 I’m Octavio (FE4RME Remix) 55.56% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Seeker 55.56% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Aerial Justice 55.56% Chocobo GP Cids Jam track 55.56% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 2-1: Slice & Sway 55.56% Archvale Pine Peak 44.44% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ribbi Flats (Day) 44.44% Life is Strange: True Colors Blue 33.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Color Lab 33.33% Super Bomberman R Online Grand Prix battle 4 33.33% Blue Archive Kaiten Screw 33.33% Eastward Sam 33.33% Far: Changing Tides Use The Wind 33.33% Potionomics Main Theme 22.22% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust White Expanse 22.22% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Three Raceways & Wario Stadium Remember The Fallen 50.00% Chained Echoes Standing Tall (The Mountains of Kortara) 50.00% Floppy Knights Battle at the Keep 50.00% Melatonin Future 50.00% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Ohn’ahran Groves 50.00% Tohu Paradoxical Oddity 50.00% LaTale Online Titi’s Fox Den 50.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Rock Parade (Anji theme) 50.00% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Wraith City Cruising 50.00% Ex-Zodiac Atlantic Blue (stage 5) 50.00% Kamihime Project Broom Broom Moo Moo! 50.00% Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Retem Alnothe – Battle 50.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Twister -NEO MIX- 50.00% Super Zangyura Stray Shepheardess 50.00% Triangle Strategy Travis’ Thieves 44.44% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ribbi Flats (Day) 44.44% Life is Strange: True Colors Blue 33.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Color Lab 33.33% Super Bomberman R Online Grand Prix battle 4 33.33% Blue Archive Kaiten Screw 33.33% Eastward Sam 33.33% Far: Changing Tides Use The Wind 33.33% Potionomics Main Theme 22.22% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust White Expanse 22.22% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Three Raceways & Wario Stadium Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 101 will be active until Monday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 102 will start Friday and be active until Jan 2nd*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 101 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 101 is open until Monday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

