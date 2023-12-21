Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 101

Group 99 Results
|77.78%
|Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle
|Hello 31337
|77.78%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Sonic’s Last Night in Town ~ Discount Districts Act 2
|77.78%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Space boss
|66.67%
|Tunic
|Remember to Remember
|66.67%
|Good Knight
|The Bullets go awry
|66.67%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Crazy Call at Cry
|55.56%
|Beacon Pines
|Memories
|55.56%
|Potionomics
|Anubia Arrives
|55.56%
|Splatoon 3
|I’m Octavio (FE4RME Remix)
|55.56%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Seeker
|55.56%
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|Aerial Justice
|55.56%
|Chocobo GP
|Cids Jam track
|55.56%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Cyber Space 2-1: Slice & Sway
|55.56%
|Archvale
|Pine Peak
|44.44%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Ribbi Flats (Day)
|44.44%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Blue
|33.33%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Color Lab
|33.33%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Grand Prix battle 4
|33.33%
|Blue Archive
|Kaiten Screw
|33.33%
|Eastward
|Sam
|33.33%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Use The Wind
|33.33%
|Potionomics
|Main Theme
|22.22%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|White Expanse
|22.22%
|Mario Kart 64 (NSO)
|Three Raceways & Wario Stadium
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|Chained Echoes
|Standing Tall (The Mountains of Kortara)
|50.00%
|Floppy Knights
|Battle at the Keep
|50.00%
|Melatonin
|Future
|50.00%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Ohn’ahran Groves
|50.00%
|Tohu
|Paradoxical Oddity
|50.00%
|LaTale Online
|Titi’s Fox Den
|50.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Rock Parade (Anji theme)
|50.00%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Wraith City Cruising
|50.00%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Atlantic Blue (stage 5)
|50.00%
|Kamihime Project
|Broom Broom Moo Moo!
|50.00%
|Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
|Retem Alnothe – Battle
|50.00%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Twister -NEO MIX-
|50.00%
|Super Zangyura
|Stray Shepheardess
|50.00%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 101 will be active until Monday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 102 will start Friday and be active until Jan 2nd*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 101 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 101 is open until Monday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific