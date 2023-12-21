All Things Cricket: December 21st

Yes, it’s been a while. I’m going to try to update this site more often starting around March or April 2024.

2024 is a big year for cricket in the US. Fifteen games of the T20 World Cup will be played in Nassau, Long Island, Grand Prairie, TX, and Lauderhill, FL starting on June 4th.

The Long Island venue, in Eisenhower Park, has yet to be built, which is kind of crazy. The ICC has assured everyone it will get done in time. It will be essentially a giant bowl of temporary bleachers, similar to the one shown below, built at Old Trafford in 2019 for the Cricket World Cup, holding up to 34,000 spectators.

Grand Prairie, TX has a 7,000 seat cricket stadium (where Major League Cricket played in 2023 and will play in 2024 and beyond) which will probably also be bolstered with temporary bleachers. The Lauderhill, FL cricket stadium has a capacity of about 20,000 and won’t need much ICC support, aside from the parking nightmare that will surely play out.

The ICC hasn’t released a schedule, but they have leaked some details, including that India and Pakistan will be in the same group and will play each other in Long Island, which should be an absolutely bonkers scene. Every cricket-mad ex-pat in the US will be converging on what is now an empty field in New York, bringing back memories of Woodstock. I hope for their sake it won’t be as muddy, but a clothing-optional cricket match would surely be a sight to behold.

In addition, England and Australia will be in the same group and will probably play all of their games somewhere in the West Indies, who is “co-hosting” the tournament, which actually means that Cricket West Indies are running everything in both their own venues and in the US venues. The ICC has completely lost trust in USA Cricket and won’t allow their people anywhere near this international showpiece.

None of these developments are remotely surprising. India and Pakistan are always in the same group, to maximize TV money in South Asia, and England and Australia are usually in the same group because of their 146-year Ashes rivalry. USA Cricket’s inability to manage funds, hold elections, or properly schedule or run events in the past several years has all but disqualified them from any sort of oversight role internationally.

I’ll post updates as the event gets closer, including (I hope) photos of Eisenhower Park in progress and the full schedule, including ticket and TV information. See you again in March/April or so!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...