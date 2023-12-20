Sound Test #3 – Ice/Snow

Hey, everyone! Welcome back to Sound Test, the series where each week you will be given the chance to share or talk about some of your favorite video game tracks that meet a specific prompt. Given the season (at least for those of us in the Frigid North), I thought it would be fitting to focus on Ice and Snow! Frozen towns, subzero mountain peaks, you name it – there are all sorts of icy locales in video games, often with very distinct musical themes.

What are some of your favorite ice and snow tracks? What is it about them that works so well for you?

You can include YouTube links or just mention the name of the game/song – whatever works best for you! The goal is to have fun and maybe get some new recommendations along the way.

Here are a few of my favorites:

I have made a list of potential future prompts available here. If you have any ideas you’d like added, let me know!

