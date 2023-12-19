Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 99

Group 97 Results
|83.33%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|It’s a pizza party
|75.00%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Forest Adventure Ahead
|75.00%
|Maglam Lord
|Track 3
|75.00%
|Cyber Shadow
|Biohunter, Part 2
|75.00%
|Sol Cresta
|Empty Sun
|66.67%
|Tunic
|To Far Shores
|58.33%
|LaTale Online
|Heart of Reminiscence ~ Machine Heart
|58.33%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Guardian: TOWER
|50.00%
|Webbed
|Spider on a Balloon
|50.00%
|Anonymous;Code
|CONNECTION
|50.00%
|Lunistice
|Shrine (home)
|50.00%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Option Select (Menu)
|41.67%
|Murder by Numbers
|On The Right Path
|41.67%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Cyber Space 2-5: Déjà vu
|33.33%
|Popslinger
|MoonSand
|33.33%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Main Theme: Hello Banana!! (English ver.)
|33.33%
|Floodland
|Until We Try Again
|25.00%
|Say No! More
|Say No! More
|25.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|バッド・スイーツ、バッド・ドリーã [かめりあ feat. ななひら]
|25.00%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Her Wretched Utterances
|16.67%
|Signalis
|Ritual
|16.67%
|Solar Ash
|The Last Breath of the Dross
|16.67%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Set Point – Match Point
|16.67%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Shooting Star Summit
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 99 will be active until Wednesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 100 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 99 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 99 is open until Wednesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific