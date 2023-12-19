Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 99

Group 97 Results 83.33% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge It’s a pizza party 75.00% Lila’s Sky Ark Forest Adventure Ahead 75.00% Maglam Lord Track 3 75.00% Cyber Shadow Biohunter, Part 2 75.00% Sol Cresta Empty Sun 66.67% Tunic To Far Shores 58.33% LaTale Online Heart of Reminiscence ~ Machine Heart 58.33% Sonic Frontiers Guardian: TOWER 50.00% Webbed Spider on a Balloon 50.00% Anonymous;Code CONNECTION 50.00% Lunistice Shrine (home) 50.00% Spectacular Sparky Option Select (Menu) 41.67% Murder by Numbers On The Right Path 41.67% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 2-5: Déjà vu 33.33% Popslinger MoonSand 33.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Main Theme: Hello Banana!! (English ver.) 33.33% Floodland Until We Try Again 25.00% Say No! More Say No! More 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour バッド・スイーツ、バッド・ドリーã [かめりあ feat. ななひら] 25.00% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Her Wretched Utterances 16.67% Signalis Ritual 16.67% Solar Ash The Last Breath of the Dross 16.67% Mario Tennis (NSO) Set Point – Match Point 16.67% Paper Mario (NSO) Shooting Star Summit Remember The Fallen 47.06% Circuit Superstars Morning Haze (2020s) 47.06% Cotton Rock & Roll Last stage boss 46.67% Mighty Fight Federation Tunestone-bone to pick (with you) 46.67% LaTale Online Door of Dreams (Korean Version) 46.67% Beast Breaker At What Coast 46.67% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Final boss -phase 2 46.67% Weird West Overdrive Weird mix 46.67% Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights North 46.67% Hoa Lullaby (Upside Down) 46.67% Eastward Woody Path 46.67% Rogue Legacy 2 Glass spires 46.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Blank Canvas 41.67% Murder by Numbers On The Right Path 41.67% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 2-5: Déjà vu 33.33% Popslinger MoonSand 33.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Main Theme: Hello Banana!! (English ver.) 33.33% Floodland Until We Try Again 25.00% Say No! More Say No! More 25.00% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour バッド・スイーツ、バッド・ドリーã [かめりあ feat. ななひら] 25.00% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Her Wretched Utterances 16.67% Signalis Ritual 16.67% Solar Ash The Last Breath of the Dross 16.67% Mario Tennis (NSO) Set Point – Match Point 16.67% Paper Mario (NSO) Shooting Star Summit Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 99 will be active until Wednesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 100 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 99 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 99 is open until Wednesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

