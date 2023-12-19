Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/19)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bad Santa.

Sure, Christmas is a time of cheer and goodwill to mankind, but it’s also a time that gets you in a really bad bad mood. All that stress and the forced smiles while you bury your anger at the stresses in life.

Some of the best Christmas movies do reflect that. Even It’s A Wonderful Life is about George Bailey struggling with how he never did anything in his life as he contemplates suicide. (You know… now I’m beginning to understand why this wasn’t a hit when it came out.)

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite cynical Christmas film?

