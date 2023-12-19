American Dad! Season 20 Episode 22 “Into the Jingleverse”

In which Stan tries to keep his title as king of presents…

Christmas season means a lot of things but for American Dad! fans specifically it means a Christmas themed episode. Whether its about battling Santa or finding the true meaning of family or whatever, AD! Christmas usually brings the good times. Does it do so this time?

Stan and family are at the Langley Falls open air mall (sight of the time loop Christmas episode). Stan recounts the Christmas where he received Death Wish III, a gas station exclusive video release. That cemented his desire to become King of Presents. He shops around the mall and picks out what he feels are the best presents for his family. Gifts are exchanged and everyone appreciates Stan’s gift (except for Steve who doesn’t know Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes). But when Steve gives his gifts to the family, Roger pulls Stan aside to tell him he’s about to lose his title as king of presents.

Stan is dismissive until Steve reveals he got Stan a copy of Death Wish III and he worries he’s going to lose his title. So he decides to try to buy a pair of Metaverse goggles for Steve only to find they are sold out. He decides to trek to the North Pole to confront Santa. He begs Santa for the goggles. Santa actually agrees to give Stan and family his Jingleverse goggles. Santa and Stan capture the family, bring them to the North Pole and strap them into the virtual world.

Stan realizes the family is trapped and tries to break them out. He gets into a fight with Santa and eventually convinces the elves to free them. Rogu and Klaus set off to rescue the family. They catch up with the entire family as they escape. With the entire family unable to fit into the snowcat they took, they manage to hitch up Santa’s sleigh to pull everyone along, thus saving Christmas.

This has been part of the promos so long

Stray Observations

Deandre Ayton makes a live action cameo in a Cameo. It’s revealed he is Hayley’s favorite basketball player.

Steve should not have tried to become a part of the online VHS collecting community

The Jingleverse is as good as a 90s Geocities site

Final Thoughts Enjoyable enough Christmas episode that doesn’t live up to the lofty heights of the past.

