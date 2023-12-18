Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 18

Today’s players in the last game of the two-game Champions Wildcard final are:

Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia, earned 6,000 in game one;

Tyler Vandenberg, a Marine officer currently serving in Stuttgart, Germany, leads into this game with 17,600; and

Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana carries over 8,000 from Friday.

Jeopardy!

HERE COMES THE SUN // COLORFUL SPORTS // “P” IN FASHION // PLAY SETTINGS // NOT CHESS AGAIN! // POSTAL ABBREVIATION COMBOS

DD1 – 800 – POSTAL ABBREVIATION COMBOS – Hawaii + North Dakota = this “backward” word (Gary dropped 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Yungsheng 4,600, Tyler 2,600, Gary 0.

Scores going into DJ: Yungsheng 8,400, Tyler 3,800, Gary 2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

U.S. FIRSTS // DANCE REVOLUTION // PANCHO VILLAGE // ODDS & “N”s // IN YOUR FACE! // WELL, THEY SOUND THE SAME…

DD2 – 1,200 – U.S. FIRSTS – The first woman mayor of a major U.S. city was Bertha Landes in Seattle; soon after came Dorothy Lee in this city 172 miles south (Yungsheng added 7,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – WELL, THEY SOUND THE SAME… – Any channel to walk down, or Guernsey in the English Channel (Yungsheng added 10,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Yungsheng 33,800, Tyler 11,400, Gary 14,800.

Final Jeopardy!

NATIONAL MONUMENTS – Designated in 2016, a New York City monument named for this place of business includes nearby Christopher Park

Only Yungsheng was correct on FJ. He wagered $0 as he had the tournament wrapped up, winning $100K and a ToC invite. Tyler dropped to 0 but still held second place for the two days at 17,600 and won $50K. Gary ended the two games at 12,500 and won $25K.

Scores for game two: Yungsheng 33,800, Tyler 0, Gary 6,500.

Combined two-game scores: Yungsheng 41,800, Tyler 17,600, Gary 12,500.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is hind? DD2 – What is Portland? DD3 – What is aisle (isle)? FJ – What is Stonewall Inn?

