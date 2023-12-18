AVoCADo GamesCast #97: I Know that Person from the Internet!

We had a bit of a delay in getting this episode up (real life sometimes gets in the way), but if you’d like to hop into a time machine and visit a time before the 2023 Game Awards aired, here’s your chance. Join me, Captain Blasto, QuinleyThorne, and our editor The Kappa as we preview the Awards and chat about some games we’d been playing.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

13:20 – The Game Awards: Introduction

15:40 – The Game Awards: Nomination Discussion, Part 1

2:14:15 – The Game Awards: Nomination Discussion, Part 2

2:29:15 – The Game Awards: Predictions

2:55:35 – Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

3:11:55 – Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

3:27:25 – Marvel’s Midnight Suns

3:53:20 – American Arcadia

3:58:25 – Horror Recommendations

4:00:55 – The Lord of the Rings Online

4:04:25 – Conclusion

Mild spoiler warning: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

