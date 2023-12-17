The December 17th Shane MacGowan Day Thread

On November 30th, one of my favorite singer/songwriters of all time, Shane MacGowan left this mortal world.

Best known as the frontman of the Irish folk/punk band The Pogues, MacGowan is probably best known for that band’s sardonic and cynical Christmas song, “Fairytale of New York”, a duet between Shane and Kristy MacColl. In the early 1990s MacGowan was expelled from the band as a result of his worsening substance abuse problems, starting a solo career with his backing band The Popes. Sadly, Shane would continue to struggle with drugs and alcohol; and later in his life, declining health.

Ah, enough doom and gloom. Shane MacGowan was a true artist in my opinion, up there with Elvis and Johnny Cash. I got into his music over twenty years ago, and I still listen to his songs over and over. It’d be seasonally appropriate (coincidentally MacGowan was born on Christmas Day) to link the video of “Fairytale of New York”. However, in the interest of bringing his lesser-known work to light, please enjoy my favorite song from his 1994 solo debut, The Snake.

