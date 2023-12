Today is my sister’s birthday! Do you have a favorite type of cake for your birthday? Would you prefer anything but cake? How about your ideal birthday meal?

When I was a kid our grandmother would make a homemade angel food cake with chocolate frosting for mine and my sister’s birthdays. I would gladly eat one today. My birthday meal desires change every year. We eat pretty well around here on the regular so it’s always good of course!

