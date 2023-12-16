Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Signups

This is my school.
If you go here, your parents are either millionaires or your parents work for millionaires.
Neptune, California. A town without a middle class.
If you’re in the second group, you get a job. Fast food, movie theatres, mini-marts. Or you could be me. My after-school job means tailing philandering spouses or investigating false injury claims.
You’re new here, huh.
Welcome to Neptune High.
Factions
TOWN (NEPTUNE)
WOLVES (09ERS)
INDEPENDENT
Players
- Blip
- sic
- MSD
- Moolissa
- Wasp
- Marlowe
- Side
- Chum
- Indy
- jake
- Koala
- Kate
- Lyra
- Lindsay
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.
Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Looking for 20+ players to search through the sordid secrets of Neptune.
Day 1 will start on Tuesday.