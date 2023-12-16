Other

Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Signups

This is my school.

If you go here, your parents are either millionaires or your parents work for millionaires.

Neptune, California. A town without a middle class.

If you’re in the second group, you get a job. Fast food, movie theatres, mini-marts. Or you could be me. My after-school job means tailing philandering spouses or investigating false injury claims.

You’re new here, huh.

Welcome to Neptune High.

Factions

TOWN (NEPTUNE)

WOLVES (09ERS)

INDEPENDENT

Players
  1. Blip
  2. sic
  3. MSD
  4. Moolissa
  5. Wasp
  6. Marlowe
  7. Side
  8. Chum
  9. Indy
  10. jake
  11. Koala
  12. Kate
  13. Lyra
  14. Lindsay
Rules

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death.

All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.

In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die.

Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Looking for 20+ players to search through the sordid secrets of Neptune.

Day 1 will start on Tuesday.