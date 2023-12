The Colossus is an audio play based on the short story “The Colossus of Ylourgne” by Clark Ashton Smith. It was written and directed by Chad Fifer and produced by the HP Lovecraft Literary Podcast gang, now rebranded as Strange Studies of Strange Stories.

Its a horror-comedy extravaganza, that diverts liberally from the source material but remains incredibly entertaining. Its funny, gruesome, and action packed. If you like weird fiction or Evil Dead movies, you will enjoy it.

