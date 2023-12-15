Friday New Music 12/15

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s… new music?
Here’s the consequence of sound list – enjoy!:
— Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song
— Ben Katzman – Transcendental Shreditation
— The Black Crowes – The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion
— Children of Bodom – A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)
— EELS – EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2
— Fall Out Boy – Take This to Your Grave (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Fort Minor – The Rising Tied (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jimmy Buffett – Christmas Island (Vinyl Reissue)
— Johnny Winter – The Johnny Winter Story (The GRT/Janus Recordings)
— Joshua Roberts (of Magnolia Park) – Good For You EP
— Madeline Kenney – The Same, Again: ANRM (Tiny Telephone Sessions)
— Paul McCartney – McCartney III – 3×3 Edition
— Plastikman – Sheet One (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Sonny Rollins – Newk’s Time (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stymie – Toil & Folly
— Therion – Leviathan III
— Various Artists – The Color Purple (Music From And Inspired By)
— Willie Nelson – Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl
— Wishy – Paradise EP
— X-Ray Spex – Conscious Consumer (Vinyl Reissue)