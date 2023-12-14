Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 14

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California;

Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana; and

Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado.

Jeopardy!

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HISTORY // TENNIS-Y WILLIAMS // LITERATURE // STATE OF THE COLLEGE // IT’S ALL RELATIVE // A PROVERBIAL MESS

DD1 (video) – 600 – IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HISTORY – Starting at the Boston Common & ending at the Bunker Hill Monument is this 2-word path (Garrett dropped 1,800.)

Scores at first break: Garrett 1,400 Yungsheng 4,200 Andrew 0.

Scores going into DJ: Garrett 2,400 Yungsheng 5,400 Andrew 2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BROWNIAN NOTIONS // SCENES FROM AN ITALIAN RESTAURANT // THE SEA’S BOUNTY // A MATTER OF “LIFE” OR “DEATH” // HELL // HIGH WATER

DD2 – 1,200 – HELL – Milton used this word for the capital of Hell; now it means wild confusion (Andrew doubled to 15,200.)

DD3 – 2,000 – BROWNIAN NOTIONS – She ran Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast but said, “I didn’t see myself as an editor. I wanted to be a playwright” (Two clues after the previous DD, Andrew added 5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Garrett 4,800 Yungsheng 18,600 Andrew 26,600.

Final Jeopardy!

BUSINESS – Of the big 4 U.S. airlines, the 4 that each have over 15% of the domestic market, it’s the youngest

Only Yungsheng was correct on FJ, doubling up to advance with 37,200.

Final scores: Garrett 0, Yungsheng 37,200, Andrew 15,999.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Freedom Trail? DD2 – What is pandemonium? DD3 – Who is Tina Brown? FJ – What is Southwest?

