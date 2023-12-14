12/14 Day Thread Salutes Senn HS Alum Barbara Harris

I graduated from Senn High School in 1980. Located on Chicago’s North Side, Senn is a fairly typical inner-city public high school, except for the fact that a lot of famous and semi-famous people graduated from there. Today let’s meet one that will totally freak you out: actress Barbara Harris, class of ‘53.

After high school Barb became a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe. She went on to win a Tony and an Obie and was nominated for an Academy Award and three Golden Globes. Today she is perhaps best remembered for playing Jodie Foster’s mom in the 1976 Freaky Friday.

Sadly, Barb passed away in 2018.

Trust me, this was far from the weirdest thing happening in the 1970s.

