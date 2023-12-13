WWE Vengeance 2001 Day Thread

WWE Vengeance 2001 is probably one of the best PPVs in my opinion. Two belts would become one Undisputed Championship by the end of the evening. Stone Cold, The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho would wrestle to be the last man standing and the victor.

On the undercard was one hell of a Hardcore Match between Rob Van Dam (c) and The Undertaker.

If you haven’t seen this PPV, you should give it a watch from start to finish. I won’t reveal the winners here but trust me, it’s worth your time.

Have a great day and stay safe out there!

