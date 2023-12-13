The Book Nook Has a Degree in Anthology

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

This week’s prompt: Let’s talk anthologies, focusing on the ones by more than one author. Are there any that you love, hate, have mixed feelings about? Do you have a recommendation for an anthology that would serve as a good intro for someone to a particular genre or field, or any that people should avoid?

Suggestions for prompts are always welcome!

If you would like to contribute a short (two to four paragraph) book related biography, essay, tone poem, whatever, for the header, please let me know. The topic choice is wide open, as long as it pertains to books or writing.

