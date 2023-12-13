Play It By Ear #14 – Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Hello all! Welcome back to Play It By Ear, a column where each month I discuss my thoughts on a different video game’s soundtrack.

You can see the list of upcoming games and their corresponding playlists here. I will try to focus on lesser-known games or games whose soundtracks I feel can be a bit overlooked, but some of the bigger games may sneak their way in.

Today’s Game: Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Suggested By: Mr. Ixolite

Release Date: December 11, 1997

Platform: PlayStation, Wii, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: Namco

Composers: Eriko Imura, Kohta Takahashi, Junko Ozawa, Tetsukazu Nakanishi, Kanako Kakino, Takaki Horigome, Hiromi Shibano, Hiroshi Okubo, Tomoko Tatsuta

Availability: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music

Playlist Link

‘Essential’ Playlist Link (This playlist contains only my ‘Top Tracks’ and ‘Other Essential Tracks’)

Number of Songs: 61

Approximate Total Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

Played the Game? No.

What Kind of Game Is This? Klonoa: Door to Phantomile is a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer, where the world is rendered in 3D but movement occurs along a 2D plane. (Similar to, say, the modern Kirby games or Super Smash Bros.) The game follows Klonoa, a resident of the dream world called Phantomile, who must join forces with his spirit friend Huepow to stop a villainous dark spirit from transforming Phantomile into a nightmare. The game’s mechanics center around using Huepow to capture enemies and either use them as a projectile or as a springboard for Klonoa.

Top Songs (in Track Order):

Inquisitive Waltz

This one is just so playful and cheerful, how can I not love it? It effuses such a bouncy charm, with a very nice sense of rhythm too.

The Windmill Song

This track has the same basic melody and is just as cheerful as ‘Inquisitive Waltz’, but the great combination of strings and flute give it a truly adventurous feel that I enjoy.

Granpa’s Chair

Such a calm and relaxing track, it manages to make me feel nostalgic for a game I’ve never played.

Jugpot Falls

The repeatedly rising scales help to make this song unique (and pretty genius as well, given that it apparently plays in a location with upward-moving waterfalls), but there is also a slight air of mystery to it that I appreciate.

Cursed Pamela

I love boss themes that manage to be both ominous and epic, and this one definitely fits the bill.

Baladium’s Drive

Another boss theme, this time with a desert-sounding flair. The flute melody provides a nice backbone to the track and helps build the atmosphere.

No Jokes Around

This one is just so atmospheric and full of a surprising amount of tension. It really feels like a ‘things are starting to hit the fan’ type of song.

Untamed Heart

Beautiful and haunting are the best ways I can describe this track. One of my favorites from the OST.

The Closing Encounter

I’m not going to lie, this one sends a chill down my spine every time I listen to it. It feels like everything is stake without going overboard.

The Ring

The bass and the percussion are the real unsung heroes of this simultaneously groovy and tense track.

Resurrection

The pretty piano melody and haunting vocals combine to make this song a standout.

Other Essential Tracks: Mine of Lights, The Rongo Lango, Melancholy Soldier, Mad Seadoph Blues, Joker’s Move, Red Heat Coronia, Nightmare’s On, The Instrumentality, The Tower of Balue, Thankful Suite

Overall Thoughts: Even before I first gave this OST a listen, I had a feeling it would be up my alley. I have a soft spot for classic, charming, and cheerful platformers (see Dynamite Headdy), and Klonoa seemed like it would match that description. It definitely did, and then some. I unabashedly love this soundtrack. The whole OST is suffused with an at-times childlike sense of awe and adventure, managing to give me a strong dose of nostalgia for a game I’ve never played (as mentioned in my description of ‘Granpa’s Chair’). Even beyond that, there is a surprising depth and breadth of sound. Some tracks have an almost circus-like bouncy quality to them (‘Inquisitive Waltz’), others are mystical and mysterious or dreamy and atmospheric (‘Untamed Heart’), and still others are filled to the brim with tension (‘The Closing Encounter’). There is so much to love here, and I honestly struggle to think of any particular negatives about this OST. This is a great soundtrack all around, and a nice one to kick off our shift to a monthly format.

Bonus Prompts:

Do you agree or disagree with my assessment of the soundtrack?

Are there any tracks, that I mentioned or didn’t mention, that you would like to further discuss?

What game soundtracks have you been listening to recently? What’s been grabbing your attention?

Are there any game soundtracks that you would like me to cover in the future?

And there we have it! Thanks so much for reading and listening to this soundtrack with me.

Last Time: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Next Month: Metal Gear Solid

