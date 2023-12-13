Color Out The Lines 2023 Wrap Up: TV!

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

EDIT: In light of the tragic news of Andre Braugher‘s passing (at the age of 61 to a “brief illness” ) on Monday) & the news coming out late last night, as well as the losses of some other phenomenal performers,* I’ve made and changed the usual mosaic header image for today’s Color Outside the Lines 2023 wrap up celebration of BIPOC Television, to include these pillars of acting.

*The loss of Lance Reddick earlier this year (at just 60 of heart disease), award-winning ‘This is us’ Ron Cephas Jones (who passed away in August at 66 from long-standing lung issues) and Richard Roundtree (less than 8 weeks ago to Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 81), is a stark reminder of my own loss . It is a vivid reminder of the poor health prognoses of BIPOC men and women (the horrifying statistics on Black & Asian women in maternal mortality in the UK . You best believe I’m angry and upset, at not just the loss of these phenomenal performers, but the general trend of mortality, healthcare and treatment for BIPOC.

All this said, this is December and in line with the scheduled celebration topic of Television, I want to continue the tradition started last year by Moolissa (with thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for coming up with the topics) of celebrating BIPOC media and I’ve decided to split the comments into TWO prompts one acknowledging the massive contributions to Television these actors have made.

PROMPTS:

Lets celebrate and discuss the lives and performances of Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Richard Roundtree and Ron Cephas Jones. If there are any other BIPOC performers we’ve also lost this year (that I’ve forgotten), please let us know in the comment section.

Also continuing on from last years celebration, we’re wrapping up 2023 with some of our favorite BIPOC created pop culture. This weeks topic is Television!

Tell us your favorite BIPOC created and/or cast shows that were either made (or that you discovered) in 2023.

Thanks to everyone who contributed last year .

Come back next Wednesday and the one after, where we’ll be covering Movies, Books, Comics, Video games & Podcasts.

Feel free to go off prompt.

