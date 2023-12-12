Writing Discussion Thread is Herding Cats

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: juggling

many stories have lots of different character doing lots of different things in different places, connecting together at some point or maybe working toward common goals (or working against each other). How do you manage this 4-D chessboard?

Do you have charts? Lines? Family trees? A board like the FBI tracking mob families? Or do you just stick with one story at a time?

