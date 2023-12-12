The Creative Endeavors Thread Makes Time

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

So my recent dip back into digital painting has proven more durable than the last few—I think I’ve been trying this every several months or so for the past three years—partly down, I think, to a firm daily schedule of fifteen minutes for workdays, half an hour for days off. I figured there was probably more of a temptation to endlessly fiddle with digital works given the ease and access of tools, so more established parameters than usual seemed like a good thing. I’ve also limited myself to a week to finish, at least for the first half of the month. The second half, I’ll spend two weeks, and then repeat the pattern until May, when I’m gonna see how a full month on a single work turns out.

“Sciurine Tribute”; done over a week in fifteen- and half-hour increments

It got me thinking, though, on whether I should try this with other media. Not long after I first started drawing again (almost can’t believe it’s been eight years now), I decided to carry over my method from my writing days—based on a certain word count a week—and that’s been my standard ever since (translated here to a certain average amount of completed works per month). I never really thought about setting a daily time count on my work except in the early days when I was trying to figure out pricing; it felt limiting in the same way it might have felt back when I was writing, and I’m still not sure whether it’s the best idea at base. On the other hand, I’m already doing pretty well, I think, in setting myself up for 2024, and part of what’s made that work is splitting my time equally between painting and drawing (and the latter now including both pencil and ink works of various kinds). So I’m using the rest of December as an experimental period, giving another fifteen minutes to pencil works and a half-hour each to ink and paint. I don’t want to make too big a thing of it, but then maybe making a thing of it in the first place could prove a really good idea down the road.

The header was gonna be Sciurine Tribute, but it wouldn’t comfortably fit in the parameters, so substituting a sketch of a local tea shop (which I’m planning to use a deal more in future) from last month. The sketching’s gone by the wayside a little, but I’m counting that as a good thing, as I feel like I’ve been using it as too much of a standby activity.

How’s your work going?

