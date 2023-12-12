It’s the most wonderful time of the year

It’s the time of year when I see myself coming and going. I’m running around in circles, down the street with my hair on fire like a chicken without a head. Pick your metaphor.

Rudy went out on the courthouse steps and defamed Ms. Moss and Ms. Freeman.

Good work, Rudy. If I were his lawyer, I’d be looking for the next plane out of town.

Politico reports that Jack Smith is going to use cellphone data to pinpoint how The Idiot used his phone to overthrow the government.

Special counsel reveals plans to use Trump’s phone data at trial

Jack Smith indicated that he plans to call an expert witness who extracted and reviewed data copied from Trump’s phone.

http://tinyurl.com/2k8annck

Another member of Gen Z is making a run for Congress.

At 26, California Democrat hopes to become second member of Gen Z in Congress

“We’re missing such vital representation,” Cheyenne Hunt said.

http://tinyurl.com/4htjrrzu

That’s all from me tonight. Make your lists. Check them twice. Don’t forget the butter, you always need extra butter this time of year. Everybody stay safe and healthy. Keep your coolness and your kindness on display. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...