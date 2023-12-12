American Dad! Season 20 Episode 21 “A Little Extra Scratch”

In which the Smiths need some money…

Stan finds out he has lost out on a bad investment (horny pogs) and lost all of his money. Francine is puzzled when Hayley comes with with money and suspects that she’s selling drugs. She follows her and finds out that she’s dealing legal pharmaceuticals derived from armadillos and wants in on the action presumably to get the money for the house. Things are don’t go well until Francine spices things up with hotter sales pitch.

But at an award ceremony in their honor for top sales, Francine discovers from the inventor that the pharmaceuticals attract predators due to their armadillo content. She neglects to share the information with Hayley until their former customers all come under attack. Hayley is upset with Francine until she discovers that Francine donated all of her money to charity, and was only doing to be be a mother-daughter team like they used to be. Sneaking into the corporate headquarters to steal the data on the attacks being kept secret, they are discovered and pursued by the CEO. Hayley uses a t-shirt cannon that she brought along to cover him in his own pharmaceuticals, causing him to be attacked by animals.

Meanwhile, Stan falls into a depression because of the prospect of the losing the house. Roger offers him a way to make money in ads looking sad. But when the work helps him bounces back, he can no longer have his look until Roger slaps him. The beatings continue for each new ad until Stan finds out that his face may collapse if he is hit again. Determined to continue, Stan finds out that he no longer has trouble maintaining his sad face, but his new ad requires him to be happy. Instructing Roger to go ahead and hit him again to try to get him to have a happy face, he manages to complete the ad with his face collapsed.

Stray Observations

Buckle makes an appearance again. I should start a Buckle counter.

Non-traditional opening because Stan’s depression. He should get a move on because Roger has shit to do.

A somewhat lampshaded Roger persona who forgot an outfit.

Final Thoughts: A good episode with solid A and B-plots

