Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 93

Group 91 Results
|81.82%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Boss battle
|72.73%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Probably Ancient Evil
|72.73%
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|Hell on earth
|72.73%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|The Town of Luncheon
|72.73%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition
|Leave the past behind
|63.64%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Big Apple, 3PM
|54.55%
|Tribal Hunter
|Forsaken Grounds
|45.45%
|Mario Kart Tour
|Amsterdam Drift
|45.45%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Resurrection
|45.45%
|Dreamscaper
|Apartment (City)
|45.45%
|Rhythm Doctor
|All The Times
|45.45%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Pastel Horizon
|36.36%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Theme of Koco
|36.36%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Ohn’ahran Foothills
|36.36%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Burning frost (stage 2)
|36.36%
|Toree 3D
|Starry Sky
|27.27%
|Grounded
|Upper Grasslands Combat Music
|27.27%
|Potionomics
|Saffron’s Sanctum
|27.27%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Spy Penguin Theme
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster
|Wild West
|18.18%
|Immortality
|Life – Subverted
|18.18%
|Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|Chase
|18.18%
|Genshin Impact
|Thanks for Your Patronage!
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Ripple Field 2
Remember The Fallen
|46.15%
|LaTale Online
|Pneuma ~ Bossa Nova Under the Moonlight
|46.15%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Battle! (Minor Ramanas Legendary)
|46.15%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Seven Colors in the Sky
|46.15%
|Castle in the Clouds
|Ghost Ship
|46.15%
|Vampire Survivors
|Sole Solution
|46.15%
|Genshin Impact
|Storm Chaser
|46.15%
|Stray
|Trash Zone
|45.45%
|Mario Kart Tour
|Amsterdam Drift
|45.45%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Resurrection
|45.45%
|Dreamscaper
|Apartment (City)
|45.45%
|Rhythm Doctor
|All The Times
|45.45%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Pastel Horizon
|36.36%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Theme of Koco
|36.36%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Ohn’ahran Foothills
|36.36%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Burning frost (stage 2)
|36.36%
|Toree 3D
|Starry Sky
|27.27%
|Grounded
|Upper Grasslands Combat Music
|27.27%
|Potionomics
|Saffron’s Sanctum
|27.27%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Spy Penguin Theme
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster
|Wild West
|18.18%
|Immortality
|Life – Subverted
|18.18%
|Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|Chase
|18.18%
|Genshin Impact
|Thanks for Your Patronage!
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Ripple Field 2
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Tuesday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 93 is open until Tuesday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific