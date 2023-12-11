Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 93

Group 91 Results 81.82% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Boss battle 72.73% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Probably Ancient Evil 72.73% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Hell on earth 72.73% Chicory: A Colorful Tale The Town of Luncheon 72.73% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Leave the past behind 63.64% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Big Apple, 3PM 54.55% Tribal Hunter Forsaken Grounds 45.45% Mario Kart Tour Amsterdam Drift 45.45% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Resurrection 45.45% Dreamscaper Apartment (City) 45.45% Rhythm Doctor All The Times 45.45% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Pastel Horizon 36.36% Sonic Frontiers Theme of Koco 36.36% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Ohn’ahran Foothills 36.36% Ex-Zodiac Burning frost (stage 2) 36.36% Toree 3D Starry Sky 27.27% Grounded Upper Grasslands Combat Music 27.27% Potionomics Saffron’s Sanctum 27.27% Subnautica: Below Zero Spy Penguin Theme 27.27% Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Wild West 18.18% Immortality Life – Subverted 18.18% Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Chase 18.18% Genshin Impact Thanks for Your Patronage! 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Ripple Field 2 Remember The Fallen 46.15% LaTale Online Pneuma ~ Bossa Nova Under the Moonlight 46.15% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Battle! (Minor Ramanas Legendary) 46.15% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Seven Colors in the Sky 46.15% Castle in the Clouds Ghost Ship 46.15% Vampire Survivors Sole Solution 46.15% Genshin Impact Storm Chaser 46.15% Stray Trash Zone 45.45% Mario Kart Tour Amsterdam Drift 45.45% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Resurrection 45.45% Dreamscaper Apartment (City) 45.45% Rhythm Doctor All The Times 45.45% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Pastel Horizon 36.36% Sonic Frontiers Theme of Koco 36.36% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Ohn’ahran Foothills 36.36% Ex-Zodiac Burning frost (stage 2) 36.36% Toree 3D Starry Sky 27.27% Grounded Upper Grasslands Combat Music 27.27% Potionomics Saffron’s Sanctum 27.27% Subnautica: Below Zero Spy Penguin Theme 27.27% Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Wild West 18.18% Immortality Life – Subverted 18.18% Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Chase 18.18% Genshin Impact Thanks for Your Patronage! 9.09% Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Ripple Field 2 Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 93 will be active until Tuesday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 94 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 93 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 93 is open until Tuesday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

