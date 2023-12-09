Public Domain Theater: My Favorite Brunette (& “The Case of the Missing Hare”)

Welcome to Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

This go around, we have the 1947 picture My Favorite Brunette, a spoof of hard-boiled detective stories, with the hapless gumshoe played by none other than Bob Hope.

It’s the best kind of spoof movie, the kind that could also serve as a genuine example of the genre – this flick has mysteries, femmes fatale, chase scenes, and complicated criminal plots as legit as anything in other films noir. But while it’s doing all that, it also crams in one solid zinger after another. It’s not quite the density of jokes you’d get in something like The Naked Gun, but it’s up there.

Of course, we couldn’t let our opening cartoon fall short of the madcap comedy in our feature film. So we called in the A-list talent for this one, getting the incomparable Bugs Bunny to appear on Public Doman Theater once again, in the animated short “The Case of the Missing Hare”! Also known as “The One Where Bugs Bunny Messes with a Stage Magician for Seven Minutes” … or “The One Where Bugs Says ‘Of Course You Realize, This Means War'”.

I hope you’re ready to laugh, folks, because we’re bringing you two comedy humdingers straight from the public domain!

Opening Cartoon:

Feature Presentation:

