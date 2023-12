It all comes down to this. The Savage Speeders hold a significant lead over the second-place Bumblebees, with the Pinkies not far behind in third. Let’s see how the athletes perform in the grand prix.

That brings yet another exciting and tumultuous season of the Marble League to a close. See you all next season!

Complete results can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

