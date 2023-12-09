Dec 9 Day Thread

About 20 years ago, my dad was gifted hundreds of national geographics from a client. The oldest ones are from the late 20s. Here are a handful of ads from the March 1937 issue.

Ban cars…later Let’s go to El Salvador I think this is a car battery? I don’t know, I can’t drive Throw out your garbage cans folks, everything’s going down the drain

Now the content? I haven’t read any of these in a long while, but I do remember pea sized brained child Moo thinking they were racist so…Imma go with that.

I might post an article one day, but I’ll have to be selective with that so assume it will be a while. If anyone wants to see ads or articles from the 30s to the 90s, let me know, I’m your gal.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...