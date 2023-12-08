The Web Of Friday Politics Thread

‘Sup? It’s Friday! Time to get our weekend on!

Today’s Trans Artist of the week is a Turkish Trans Icon! Bülent Ersoy is a legend, transitioning in 81 she then had to go into a protracted legal battle with the country of Türkiye to get recognized as a Woman so she could sing on stage again. It ultimately worked and she was able to return to the stage and sing!

That’s all we have to say this week! You better follow the rules or Mr. Kringle will put you on the naughty list! Happy Hanukkah too everyone!

