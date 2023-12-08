Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 8

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Jon Spurney, a writer & musician from Los Angeles, California;

Carmela Chan, a researcher from San Diego, California; and

Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia.

Jeopardy!

ORGAN RECITAL // WE’RE TALKING BASEBALL // OLIVE ME // THE IVY LEAGUE // GEOGRAPHIC TITLES // AS EASY AS A-B-C

DD1 – 600 – GEOGRAPHIC TITLES – JFK’s thesis, then bestseller: “Why __ Slept” (Jon dropped 2,000.)

Scores at first break: Gary 4,000, Carmela 1,600, Jon 800.

Scores going into DJ: Gary 1,600, Carmela 3,000, Jon 3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ORGAN RECITAL // CLASSIC MOVIE ORIGINAL DIALOGUE? // WORKING ON A BUILDING // CAR”EER” OPPORTUNITIES // A MUSE ME // WORDS FROM ARABIC

DD2 – 2,000- WORDS FROM ARABIC – We’ve hit bottom with this 5-letter word from the Arabic for “opposite the zenith” (Gary added 2,000.)

DD3 – 1,600 – WORKING ON A BUILDING – 1902: Daniel Burnham completes NYC’s Fuller Building, now known by this household appliance name (Gary added 4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Gary 21,200, Carmela 13,400, Jon 10,000.

Final Jeopardy!

ANCIENT HISTORY – Before visiting Achilles’ tomb, this man threw his spear onto the ground in Asia & declared the continent “spear-won”

Jon and Gary correct on FJ, with Gary adding 5,601 to advance with 26,801.

Final scores: Gary 26,801, Carmela 0, Jon 19,999.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “England”? DD2 – What is nadir? DD3 – What is the Flatiron Building? FJ – Who was Alexander the Great?

