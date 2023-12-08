It’s the Elvis Christmas Day Thread (December 8, 2023)

I would like to correct the two previous Day Threads and announce the only valid Christmas songs are now ones sung by Elvis Presley. The King’s 1957 festive record ‘Elvis’ Christmas Album’ remains one of the best-selling albums of all time with a reputed twenty million copies sold worldwide.

Apparently this album was controversial upon its release, and there are apocryphal tales of Irving Berlin – the composer of ‘White Christmas’ – having his staff call radio stations across America to request prohibition on playing tracks from the record. I guess Elvis was too sexy for 50’s Christmases?

Have yourself a wonderful day, everyone. Now, where’s Charlie Hodge? I need my scarves and my water.

