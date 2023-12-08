Friday New Music 12/8

Hello! Here’s some new music for this Friday:
Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound – enjoy:
— Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine (Deluxe)
— Atreyu – The Beautiful Dark of Life
— The Band of Heathens – Simpler Things
— Bastards – Arctic Hardcore – Complete Studio Recordings & Rare Rehearsal Tapes
— Blu & Nottz – Afrika
— Blue Öyster Cult – 50th Anniversary Live – First Night
— body/negative – Everett
— Bory – Whos A Good Boy
— Breeze – Sour Grapes
— Brian Eno – The Ship (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bryan Adams – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
— Car Seat Headrest – Faces From the Masquerade
— Charlie Parker – Now’s The Time: The Genius of Charlie Parker #3
— Chris Garneau – Out of Love EP
— Cymande – Second Time Round (Reissue)
— Daniel Avery – Drone Logic (Reissue)
— Dimmu Borgir – Inspiratio Profanus
— DJ Rashad – Double Cup (Reissue)
— DJ Rashad – I Don’t Give a Fuck EP (Reissue)
— Franziska Aigner – HEAVEN/HELL EP
— Kenny G – Innocence
— Kind Beast – Dirty Realism
— The Killers – Rebel Diamonds
— Kylie Minogue – Extension (The Extended Mixes)
— Hum – Downward Is Heavenward (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hum – Electra (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hum – Inlet (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hum – You’d Prefer An Astronaut (Vinyl Reissue)
— IAMLIVING – Nebra Sky, Part 1 EP
— James Elkington – Me Neither
— Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— JJJJJerome Ellis – Compline in Nine Movements
— John-Robert – Garden Snake EP
— Mars Red Sky – Dawn of the Dusk
— Michael Nau – Accompany
— Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Neil Young – Before and After
— Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
— Philip Selway (of Radiohead) & Elysian Collective – Live At Evolution Studios
— Pink Floyd – Atom Heart Mother – Special Edition
— Porcupine Tree – CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.LIVE
— ratbag – why aren’t you laughing? EP
— Siobhán Donaghy – Revolution In Me (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Sonny Vincent – Primitive 1969 – 1976
— Tate McRae – Think Later
— Thomas Bartlett – Standards Vol. 1
— TOKiMONSTA and Suzi Analogue – Analogue Monsta: BOOM EP
— Uncle Lucius – Like It’s the Last One Left
— Various Artists – The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithful
— Vayda – Forrest Gump
— Warren Haynes – The Benefit Concert Volume 20
— Wings of Desire – Life is Infinite