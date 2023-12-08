Friday New Music 12/8

Hello! Here’s some new music for this Friday:

Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound – enjoy:

— Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine (Deluxe)

— Atreyu – The Beautiful Dark of Life

— The Band of Heathens – Simpler Things

— Bastards – Arctic Hardcore – Complete Studio Recordings & Rare Rehearsal Tapes

— Blu & Nottz – Afrika

— Blue Öyster Cult – 50th Anniversary Live – First Night

— body/negative – Everett

— Bory – Whos A Good Boy

— Breeze – Sour Grapes

— Brian Eno – The Ship (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bryan Adams – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

— Car Seat Headrest – Faces From the Masquerade

— Charlie Parker – Now’s The Time: The Genius of Charlie Parker #3

— Chris Garneau – Out of Love EP

— Cymande – Second Time Round (Reissue)

— Daniel Avery – Drone Logic (Reissue)

— Dimmu Borgir – Inspiratio Profanus

— DJ Rashad – Double Cup (Reissue)

— DJ Rashad – I Don’t Give a Fuck EP (Reissue)

— Franziska Aigner – HEAVEN/HELL EP

— Kenny G – Innocence

— Kind Beast – Dirty Realism

— The Killers – Rebel Diamonds

— Kylie Minogue – Extension (The Extended Mixes)

— Hum – Downward Is Heavenward (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hum – Electra (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hum – Inlet (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hum – You’d Prefer An Astronaut (Vinyl Reissue)

— IAMLIVING – Nebra Sky, Part 1 EP

— James Elkington – Me Neither

— Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— JJJJJerome Ellis – Compline in Nine Movements

— John-Robert – Garden Snake EP

— Mars Red Sky – Dawn of the Dusk

— Michael Nau – Accompany

— Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Neil Young – Before and After

— Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

— Philip Selway (of Radiohead) & Elysian Collective – Live At Evolution Studios

— Pink Floyd – Atom Heart Mother – Special Edition

— Porcupine Tree – CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.LIVE

— ratbag – why aren’t you laughing? EP

— Siobhán Donaghy – Revolution In Me (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Sonny Vincent – Primitive 1969 – 1976

— Tate McRae – Think Later

— Thomas Bartlett – Standards Vol. 1

— TOKiMONSTA and Suzi Analogue – Analogue Monsta: BOOM EP

— Uncle Lucius – Like It’s the Last One Left

— Various Artists – The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithful

— Vayda – Forrest Gump

— Warren Haynes – The Benefit Concert Volume 20

— Wings of Desire – Life is Infinite

