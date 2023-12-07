Writing Discussion Thread is Getting Started

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Beginnings

Sorry for the confusion this week, I know this normally goes up on Tuesdays.



We’ve talked about ending things but an equally important question may be how to begin things. Do your readers need to know about the character’s childhood before the story really takes off, or is it better to jump in in the middle of a battle? Will it drive away readers who are confused about who these characters are and why they should care, or will the backstory bore readers who want to get to the fireworks factory? There’s a balancing act there, obviously.



How do you decide where to start?

