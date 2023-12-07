It’s the James Brown Funky Christmas Day Thread (December 7, 2023)

I would like to retract yesterday’s statement about accepted Christmas songs, and issue a new edict: the only acceptable festive tunes are now ones sung by James Brown; and specifically 1995’s ‘Funky Christmas’, which is cheating really, as it’s a compilation of three of his earlier three earlier Christmas albums, 1966’s ‘James Brown Sings Christmas Songs’, 1968’s ‘A Soulful Christmas’ and 1970’s ‘Hey America It’s Christmas’. That man was a worker.

Still, a song titled ‘Believers Shall Enjoy (Non Believers Shall Suffer)’ doesn’t really fill you with the spirit of the season, does it?

Be funky, Day Threaders!

