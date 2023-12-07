Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 91

Group 89 Results
|75.00%
|Kamihime Project
|this claw is for those who will return someday
|66.67%
|Popslinger
|Static Startup
|66.67%
|Everhood
|Reconciliation
|66.67%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Sailing (Another World)’
|66.67%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Skeleton Beach
|58.33%
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|Splashing Star
|58.33%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|An Empire to Rule Them All
|58.33%
|Garden Story
|Spring Hamlet (Day)
|58.33%
|Neon White
|Fight or Flight
|58.33%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|The Gnome King
|58.33%
|Omno
|Final Ascent
|50.00%
|LaTale Online
|Titi’s Fox Den
|41.67%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Eternal Echo of the Tour-our-our
|41.67%
|Deathloop
|Eternal Deathwish
|41.67%
|Tinykin
|City of Sanctar
|33.33%
|A3!
|Real Luck [ANCHOR; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma]
|33.33%
|Roadwarden
|Pelt of the North
|33.33%
|Two Point Campus
|Front-Row Freak Out
|33.33%
|Kaiju Wars
|Floatio
|33.33%
|Little Nightmares II
|Signal Interference
|25.00%
|Eastward
|Another Day
|25.00%
|Outcore: Desktop Adventure
|Captain Tutorial
|25.00%
|Super Mario 64 (NSO)
|Staff Roll
|25.00%
|SnowRunner
|Ontario Ambience (Evening 3)
Remember The Fallen
|46.15%
|Triangle Strategy
|Unwavering Spear ~ Roland’s Battle
|46.15%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Vampire Killer
|46.15%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Shelter from the Storm
|46.15%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Sailing the Seas
|46.15%
|EndCycle VS
|Digital Monsters
|46.15%
|Atelier Sophie 2
|Distant Lightning
|46.15%
|Steel Assault
|City of shattered glass
|46.15%
|Tunic
|Forget to Forget
|46.15%
|Fall Guys
|Falling stars (chugu bam bam)
|46.15%
|Roadwarden
|Eudocia House 02
|46.15%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Costumes & Colors
|46.15%
|Beast Breaker
|Overgrown Hollow
|41.67%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Eternal Echo of the Tour-our-our
|41.67%
|Deathloop
|Eternal Deathwish
|41.67%
|Tinykin
|City of Sanctar
|33.33%
|A3!
|Real Luck [ANCHOR; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma]
|33.33%
|Roadwarden
|Pelt of the North
|33.33%
|Two Point Campus
|Front-Row Freak Out
|33.33%
|Kaiju Wars
|Floatio
|33.33%
|Little Nightmares II
|Signal Interference
|25.00%
|Eastward
|Another Day
|25.00%
|Outcore: Desktop Adventure
|Captain Tutorial
|25.00%
|Super Mario 64 (NSO)
|Staff Roll
|25.00%
|SnowRunner
|Ontario Ambience (Evening 3)
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Sunday, December 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 90 is open until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific