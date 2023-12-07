Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 91

Group 89 Results 75.00% Kamihime Project this claw is for those who will return someday 66.67% Popslinger Static Startup 66.67% Everhood Reconciliation 66.67% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Sailing (Another World)’ 66.67% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Skeleton Beach 58.33% Honkai Impact 3rd Splashing Star 58.33% Let’s Build a Zoo An Empire to Rule Them All 58.33% Garden Story Spring Hamlet (Day) 58.33% Neon White Fight or Flight 58.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 The Gnome King 58.33% Omno Final Ascent 50.00% LaTale Online Titi’s Fox Den 41.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Eternal Echo of the Tour-our-our 41.67% Deathloop Eternal Deathwish 41.67% Tinykin City of Sanctar 33.33% A3! Real Luck [ANCHOR; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma] 33.33% Roadwarden Pelt of the North 33.33% Two Point Campus Front-Row Freak Out 33.33% Kaiju Wars Floatio 33.33% Little Nightmares II Signal Interference 25.00% Eastward Another Day 25.00% Outcore: Desktop Adventure Captain Tutorial 25.00% Super Mario 64 (NSO) Staff Roll 25.00% SnowRunner Ontario Ambience (Evening 3) Remember The Fallen 46.15% Triangle Strategy Unwavering Spear ~ Roland’s Battle 46.15% Super Bomberman R Online Vampire Killer 46.15% Horizon: Forbidden West Shelter from the Storm 46.15% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Sailing the Seas 46.15% EndCycle VS Digital Monsters 46.15% Atelier Sophie 2 Distant Lightning 46.15% Steel Assault City of shattered glass 46.15% Tunic Forget to Forget 46.15% Fall Guys Falling stars (chugu bam bam) 46.15% Roadwarden Eudocia House 02 46.15% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Costumes & Colors 46.15% Beast Breaker Overgrown Hollow 41.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Eternal Echo of the Tour-our-our 41.67% Deathloop Eternal Deathwish 41.67% Tinykin City of Sanctar 33.33% A3! Real Luck [ANCHOR; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma] 33.33% Roadwarden Pelt of the North 33.33% Two Point Campus Front-Row Freak Out 33.33% Kaiju Wars Floatio 33.33% Little Nightmares II Signal Interference 25.00% Eastward Another Day 25.00% Outcore: Desktop Adventure Captain Tutorial 25.00% Super Mario 64 (NSO) Staff Roll 25.00% SnowRunner Ontario Ambience (Evening 3) Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 91 will be active until Sunday, December 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 92 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 91 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 90 is open until Thursday, December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

