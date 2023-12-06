The Weekly Wrestling Thread Plays a Song for Jeff Hardy

It was a pretty good week for wrestling. Both companies put some great matches on TV, with there being multiple 10/10 matches. There was also a bit of unfortunate negativity coming from AEW wrestlers regarding their spot in the company. Some have legitimate grievances, some don’t and the one with the least legitimate grievances is Jeff Hardy. Hardy has been complaining about not being involved with “something cool.” What Hardy is leaving out is that he and his brother were set to become AEW tag team champions before Jeff got another DUI shortly before it was to happen. And this was after Hardy left WWE because he relapsed/”pretended” to relapse and wanted to go to AEW (still not sure about this)… right when WWE was setting up plans for him to fight Roman Reigns in a main event match. Hardy is goddamn lucky to still have a job. He’s more liability than human at this point and Matt moves like Cotton Hill. Tony Khan may be a big enough mark to keep both on the payroll but he’s thankfully not a big enough mark to give them big matches.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso

2. DIY vs. Imperium

3. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

4. The Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day

5. Alpha Academy vs. Meta Four

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

2. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White

3. Brody King vs. Claudio Castignoli

4.Rush vs. Mark Briscoe

5. Andrade el Idolo vs. Daniel Garcia

