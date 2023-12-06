Sound Test #2 – Super Mario

Hey, everyone! Welcome back to Sound Test, the series where each week you will be given the chance to share or talk about some of your favorite video game tracks that meet a specific prompt. This week’s prompt is that quintessential video game franchise, the Super Mario series! This covers all of the mainline Mario games, from Super Mario Bros. all the way through Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. (We’ll likely cover Multiplayer Mario – Kart, Party, the sports games, etc. – and Mario RPGs on separate weeks at some point in the future due to the breadth of the entire Mario franchise.)

What are some of your favorite tracks from the mainline Super Mario series? What is it about them that works so well for you?

You can include YouTube links or just mention the name of the game/song – whatever works best for you! The goal is to have fun and maybe get some new recommendations along the way.

Here are a couple of my favorites:

I have made a list of potential future prompts available here. If you have any ideas you’d like added, let me know!

Sound Test will be off next week due to the monthly return of Play It By Ear (covering Klonoa: Door to Phantomile), but it will resume on December 20th.

