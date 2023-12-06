Color Outside the Lines 2023 Wrap Up: MUSIC!

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

PROMPT

Last year, the CoTL ran a celebration of our favourite BIPOC created pop culture of 2022 (with thanks to everyone who participated last year, including Moolissa (for coming up with the really cool celebration thread idea) and Sir Simon Milligan (for coming up with the topics). Let’s continue on the noble tradition. This week’s topic (as like last years ) is MUSIC!

Tell us your favourite BIPOC musicians, albums, songs, etc. that were either created (or that you discovered) in 2023.

Come back next Wednesday for more Pop Culture Wrap up! We’ll be doing TV, film, books and videogames over every Wednesday for the next month.

Feel free to go off prompt and remember to have a nice day :o)

