The Avocado Parenting Thread Showers The People We Love

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Suggested topic: Gifts

it’s that time of year again where the wheels of capitalism and religion combine to pressure many parents into buying All the Stuff for their kids. How do you balance giving your kids gifts with not turning them into greedy, materialistic monsters?

And how do you prevent extended family members and maybe friends from going waaay overboard?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





