Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 5

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Matt Mierswa, an attorney from River Edge, New Jersey;

Andrew Chaikin, a musician & teacher from San Francisco, California; and

Laura Portwood-Stacer, an editor & author originally from Livonia, Michigan.

Jeopardy!

PURPLE PROSE & POETRY // A PARANORMAL CATEGORY // TO “L” WITH SCIENCE // SPORTS STUFF // ALSO A SUPERHERO // FEEDBACK: SANDWICH

DD1 – 600 – TO “L” WITH SCIENCE – Any of a hydrophobic group of organic compounds, including fats & oils (Andrew added 1,400.)

Scores at first break: Laura 1,600, Andrew 2,600, Matt 1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Laura 4,400, Andrew 3,600, Matt 2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ROME IS WHERE THE ART IS // A SONG IN THAT MOVIE // ALMOST ASSASSINATED // THEY COME IN THREES // FLAGS // FROM DAWN ‘TIL DUSK

DD2 – 1,600 – FLAGS – The main flag on a warship is called this, also a rank in the Navy (On the first clue of the round, Matt dropped 2,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 (video) – 2,000 – ROME IS WHERE THE ART IS – In the Gallery of Borghese, Caravaggio’s portrait of this saint shows him with his head still on his shoulders (Andrew added 5,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Laura 6,400, Andrew 18,200, Matt 7,200.

Final Jeopardy!

2020s TELEVISION – The title locale of this series is really the Belnord, dating to 1908 & located at 86th & Broadway on NYC’s Upper West Side

Everyone was correct on FJ. Andrew added 42 to advance with 18,242.

Final scores: Laura 12,700, Andrew 18,242 , Matt 7,644.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are lipids? DD2 – What is ensign? DD3 – Who was John the Baptist? FJ – What is “Only Murders in the Building”?

