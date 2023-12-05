Director Profile: Robert Wise

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Robert Wise.

Highly recommended: The Day the Earth Stood Still, West Side Story (partially directed by Wise), The Haunting, The Sound of Music

Recommended: The Body Snatcher, The Set-Up, The House on Telegraph Hill, Somebody Up There Likes Me, Run Silent, Run Deep, Odds Against Tomorrow, The Sand Pebbles

Worth a look: Born to Kill, Blood on the Moon, Executive Suite, I Want to Live!, The Andromeda Strain

Not recommended: The Curse of the Cat People (partially directed by Wise), Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Next week’s director is… about goddamn time Chantal Akerman!!

