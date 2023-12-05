Creative Endeavors Is Focused On The (Yellow) Rump

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Yellow-rumped Warblers! Yellow-rumped Warblers are a cute little bird that arrive on Cape Cod area in the late Fall and hang around well into the end of Spring. They are found mostly in the dense trees close by the ocean, to breed and forage in the brush. Their most defining characteristic is the yellow spot on their backside for which they are named. Here a few pictures of these highly photogenic little birds

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

My Mastodon

Now I’m on Bluesky

