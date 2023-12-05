American Dad! Season 20 Episode 20 “The Pink Sphinx Holds Her Hearts on the Turn”

In which Francine tries to hide her tell

Texas Hold ‘Em really was quite the phenomenon in the early 2000s right? Remember the World Series of Poker being aired on ESPN? Or how Casino Royale changed from baccarat to Poker for the movie in 2006. Anyway, today deals with that.

During family game night, Francine discovers that she is easy to read by the kids. Going for a drive to cry, she finds Roger tagging along and he suggests taking up poker to learn to hide her tells. After observing her, he coaches her to hide her thoughts from other poker players, but still isn’t sure she can hide from the kids. He takes her to a casino to hone her skills further where she continues to have success as the coaching continues, except with the kids. Seeing a devilish poker pro, she signs up for a big stakes poker game but finds she’s facing the kids. Hayley, not knowing poker, is easily defeated, but she falls to Steve and she’s taken away as part of her deal with Frog Rose.

She finds she’s been sentenced to spend eternity in a swamp casino but is found by Roger and the kids. To win her back, the kids volunteer to sponsor Francine in a game against Frog Rose. However, she’s sank into a deep funk and can’t respond at first, but they get through to her and after confessing that she hates her situation, bluffs her way to winning and earning her freedom.

Final Thoughts: Nothing extremely remarkable or offensive about this one. The expansion of the Frog Ross family was interesting. And we saw Buckle again.

