Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 4

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Kristen Thomas-McGill, a graduate student & historian originally from Louisville, Kentucky;

Finn Corrigan, a student & postal clerk from Vista, California; and

Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York.

CHILDREN’S LITERATURE // BRITISH BANDS // I THINK WE LEFT SOMEONE OUT // A GREEN THUMB // GIVE THE “DEVIL” // HIS ‘DO

DD1 – 600 – CHILDREN’S LITERATURE – An out-of-control dog meets his match in John Grogan’s him “and the Kittens” (Kristen dropped 1,600.)

Scores at first break: Julia 600, Finn 2,400, Kristen 2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Julia 3,000, Finn 3,600, Kristen 1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

MATH // WORDS IN U.S. CAPITALS // MOVIE DIRECTORS // MASSAGE IN A BOTTLE // A BIRD IN THE HAND // 2 IN THE BUSH

DD2 – 1,200 – WORDS IN U.S. CAPITALS – This noodle in California’s (Kristen added 1,800.)

DD3 (video) – 2,000 – A BIRD IN THE HAND – The type of hawk seen here (a brown, grey and white bird perched on a person’s arm) is found in the name of this olden occupation of the guy holding it (Kristen dropped $3,000 as she gave the name of the bird but not the profession.)

Scores going into FJ: Julia 12,600, Finn 10,400, Kristen 8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY NOVELS – The Atlanta History Center says this novel was “both beloved & condemned almost from the moment of its publication” in 1936

Julia and Kristen were correct on FJ, as Finn apparently wagered hoping for both opponents to miss, then chose to do a shout-out instead of responding to the clue. Julia added $7,000 to advance with 19,600.

Final scores: Julia 19,600, Finn 8,600, Kristen 17,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Marley? DD2 – What is ramen (in Sacramento)? DD3 – What is falconer? FJ – What is “Gone With the Wind?”

