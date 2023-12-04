December 2023 TV Preview

NBC

Extended Family

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Starring: Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, Finn Sweeney

Premieres December 23rd

CBS

Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Santa invites nine iconic former Big Brother players to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” take place. Over six action-packed holiday-themed episodes, Santa’s elves guide the players through challenging and unpredictable competitions. Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown,” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four legends make it to the finale and one player with the festive fortitude walks away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, saves the holidays.

Premieres December 11th

History

UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd

UnBelievable is the wildly entertaining and smart series that digs up the weirdest people, places, objects, and events in human history. Each 60-minute episode features multiple stories – think UnXplained for bizarre wonders. Take cover from Boston’s Great Molasses Flood of 1919, where a 2 million gallon tidal wave of syrup demolished a neighbourhood. Squirm to the true history of the tonsil guillotine (exactly what it sounds like) which people in the 1800s used for self-administered tonsillectomies. Ouch! And marvel at FDR’s batty plan to secretly bomb Japan in WW2 with – what else? – bats.

Premieres December 1st

Sundance

Off Script With the Hollywood Reporter

THR’s famed Roundtables, which have become a hallmark of career achievement for A-list talent from Jennifer Lawrence and Pedro Pascal to Martin Scorsese and Lady Gaga, will be reimagined for broadcast, offering a fresh perspective on a classic, showcasing the collective brilliance of the entertainment industry’s finest and funniest minds as never before.

Starring: Yvonne Orji, Rebecca Keegan, Scott Feinberg, Mesfin Fekadu, Mia Galuppo

Premieres December 31st

Oxygen

Fatal Family Feuds

Fatal Family Feuds dives deep into the investigations of gut wrenching homicides committed when smoldering feuds between and within families burst into flames. Hearing directly from surviving family members and friends, along with the investigators who worked the cases, the series focuses specifically on motive, tracing the cause, escalation, and ultimate explosive ending of each fatal family feud.

Premieres December 2nd

National Geographic

Science Fair: The Series

Inspired by the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, Science Fair: The Series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet. The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science – teen suicide prevention, wound care monitoring systems, high efficiency alternatives to induction motors, and more. The series also follows the families and teachers, including Science Fair fan-favorite Dr. Serena McCalla, as they support and push their students along the way. It’s an inspiring, character-driven coming-of-age story playing out on a global stage where students push themselves to the limit but never miss an opportunity to uplift one another.

Premieres December 10th

HBO

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

On October 23, 1989, Charles “Chuck” Stuart places a frantic 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, have been shot by a Black man in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The ensuing investigation proves to be a lightning rod for the city, igniting decades-old racial tensions and brutal targeting amidst a media firestorm. After Carol succumbs to her injuries that night, Boston mayor Raymond Flynn declares a citywide manhunt for the killer. When Carol and Chuck’s baby also dies just days after being born, the homicides are thrust further into the spotlight. As the mostly Black and Latino residents of Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood suffer aggressive raids, “stop and frisk” searches, and some questionable police tactics, the already fraught relationship between residents and Boston Police disintegrates. Fanned by the media uproar and simmering tensions, and with skepticism from the Black community and some members of the press about the veracity of Chuck’s story, the police face increasing pressure to solve the case and Boston is transformed into a powder keg as the quest for an arrest reaches a critical juncture. Thoughtfully braiding extensive archive coverage of the incident, the years leading up to it, and its aftermath, with more than a dozen present-day interviews of people affected at the time including residents, community members, journalists who covered the case, Bennett family members, city officials and a retired Boston police officer, Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning chronicles the complex history of race-based hostilities in the city, which exploded with the desegregation of schools and the Garrity busing ruling of 1974. The series explores the enduring, painful toll the Stuart case has had on the families involved, on Boston race relations, and how a community can be brutalized in a rush to justice.

Premieres December 4th

Disney+

Dragons of Wonderhatch

Dragons of Wonderhatch follows Nagi, a girl in the “real world” who has spent her life feeling like she doesn’t belong. Dreaming of one day being able to fly, Nagi will come face to face with Thaim, another misfit from the animated world of Upananta who has long been made fun of for his inability to hear the voices of the dragons that inhabit his land. With the floating islands of Upananta slowly beginning to fall from the sky, the two misfits will set off on an epic adventure spanning both live-action and animated worlds.

Starring: Mackenyu, Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira, Rena Tanaka, Masaki Miura, Riko Narumi, Sumire, Go Morita

Premieres December 20th

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lance Reddick, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, Timothy Omundson

Premieres December 20th

Amazon Prime

Los Farad

The eight-episode series will introduce the audience to the Marbella of the 1980s through Oskar, a boy with dreams of opening up a gym and who, with the help of Sara Farad, ends up getting mixed with the fascinating world of the Costa del Sol, its jetsetting lifestyle, eccentricities, and geopolitics. This new world opens up to him thanks to the Farads, a family that offers him a future, but with the most unexpected of trades: arms trafficking.

Starring: Miguel Herrán, Susana Abaitua

Premieres December 12th

Paramount+

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

Geddy Lee, legendary bassist and vocalist of Rush, stars in a new docuseries set out to answer one question: Are bass players human, too? He visits fellow bass players Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Melissa Auf der Maur of Hole, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, and Les Claypool of Primus, to explore their expansive worlds beyond music.

Premieres December 5th

Born in Synanon

The four-part series chronicles one woman’s journey to discover the truth about Synanon, the experimental community that turned into a full-blown cult. Cassidy Arkin was born into Synanon. Her earliest memories are of a happy place with extended family, a portrait that stands in stark contrast to the abusive hierarchical society into which it evolved and that her peers vividly recall.

Premieres December 12th

Peacock

Dr. Death

This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Starring: Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore, Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, Gustaf Hammarsten, Jack Davenport, Judy Reyes

Quick Thoughts: New/Old Rule That I Forgot About. I’m going to put new seasons of anthology shows on here…Oh god, American Horror Story is still going isn’t it? This rule might not last past March.

Premieres December 21st

Hulu

A História Delas

Four women from different social classes but with a shared past have to live under the same roof.

Starring: Emma Araújo, Jacqueline Sato, Marcelo Varzea, Cris Vianna

Premieres December 6th

Culprits

Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love?

Starring: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal, Ned Dennehy, Eddie Izzard

Premieres December 8th

Maestra: Strings of Truth

As only 5 percent of the world’s conductors are women, Cha Seeum has fought her way to the top through a combination of hard work and innate genius. However, a major secret that she has kept carefully hidden from everyone turns her life upside down and threatens everything she has worked so hard to build.

Starring: Lee Youngae, Lee Moosaeng, Kim Youngjae

Premieres December 9th

Such Brave Girls

A comedy series from the UK exploring life and love in all its ugly chaos. The story follows a single mother, Deb, and her two daughters, Josie and Billie, attempting to piece their lives back together after their narcissistic father and husband finally leaves them.

Starring: Kat Sadler, Louise Brealey, Lizzie Davidson, Freddie Meredith, Paul Bazely, Jude Mack, Sam Buchanan, Carla Woodcock, Amy Trigg

Premieres December 15th

Raffa

Symbol of freedom, queen of TV, LGBTQ+ icon: Raffaella Carrà is a legend that transcends all barriers, an artist unconditionally loved by international audiences for more than 50 years. Yet Raffaella is a mystery to which no one holds the key. Jealous of her private life, she was a woman struggling to assert herself in a man’s world, who loved and suffered as much as anyone. This docuseries traces her public and private life, starting from her childhood in Romagna marked by her father’s abandonment, her alleged flirt with Frank Sinatra, her great loves, her regret for having missed out on motherhood, crises and rebirths. All told through her most iconic footage, exclusive images from her private archives and never-before-seen testimony of those who really knew her.

Premieres December 27th

Netflix

Blood Coast

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Starring: Diouc Koma, Florence Thomassin, Idir Azougli, Jeanne Goursaud, Lani Sogoyou, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Olivier Barthelemy, Samir Boitard, Tewfik Jallab

Premieres December 6th

Analog Squad

After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

Starring: · Achiraphol Jinapanyo, Aelm Thavornsiri, Duangkamol Sukwatwibul, Duangporn Oapirat, Kasab Champadib, Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, Namfon Kullanat, Naphatrada Karnchanacharoen, Nopachai Jayanama, Phum Rungsithananon, Prim Patnasiri, Surasee Ithikul, Teravat Anuvatudom, Thanida Manalertruengkul, Viyada Komarakul-nanakorn, Yoko Takano

Premieres December 7th

High Tides

Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

Starring: Anna Drijver, Ayana Doucouré, Eliyha Altena, Emma Moortgat, Geert Van Rampelberg, Ini Massez, Jasmine Sendar, Jef Hellemans, Kes Bakker, Manouk Pluis, Pieter Genard, Pommelien Thijs, Ruth Becquart, Willem De Schryver

Premieres December 7th

My Life With The Walter Boys

After losing her family in a tragic accident, 15-year-old Jackie is forced to leave her privileged Manhattan life and move in with a large, boisterous family in rural Colorado, where she becomes entangled in a love triangle between two brothers. From the producers of The Kissing Booth and based on the popular WattPad novel by Ali Novak, My Life with the Walter Boys series is a story of loss, love and growing up

Starring: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Jaylan Evans, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, Alex Quijano

Quick Thoughts: Young Ladies of the World Going Through Trauma…Please stop dating brothers.

Premieres December 7th

World War II: From the Frontiers

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

Premieres December 7th

Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team

This all-access documentary series follows the U.S. Women’s World Cup team – the most decorated team in international soccer history – as they prepare and compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Premieres December 12th

Welcome To Samdal-ri

After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend — rekindling an unfinished romance.

Starring: · Bae Myung-jin, Ji Chang-wook, Kang Mi-na, Kang Young-suk, Kim Me-kyung, Lee Jae-won, Seo Hyun-chul, Shin Dong-mi, Shin Hae-sun, Yoo Oh-seong

Premieres December 12th

1670

In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman navigates through family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become Poland’s most famous figure.

Starring: Andrzej Kłak, Bartłomiej Topa, Dobromir Dymecki, Katarzyna Herman, Kirył Pietruczuk, Martyna Byczkowska, Michał Balicki, Michał Sikorski

Premieres December 13th

Yu Yu Hakusho

His favorite food? Ramen. His signature move? The Spirit Gun. One unruly teenager must learn to wield his newfound powers to protect his loved ones.

Starring: Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo, Shuhei Uesugi, Kenichi Takito, Goro Inagaki, Go Ayano

Premieres December 14th

Carol & The End of the World

As a planetary apocalypse looms, a woman struggling to embrace end-times chaos searches for meaning in her last months on Earth.

Starring: Beth Grant, Bridget Everett, Delbert Hunt, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Lawrence Pressman, Martha Kelly, Mel Rodriguez, Michael Chernus

Premieres December 15th

The Manny

Jimena juggles trying to keep her life in order. Between raising her three children, competing for the company’s presidency, and dealing with her (almost) ex-husband, she has her hands full. She then meets Gaby, a charming rancher who unexpectedly turns out to be the best nanny for her children. Unexpectedly, Gabriel and Jimena will fall in love without minding stereotypes about gender roles.

Starring: Sandra Echeverría, Iván Amozurrutia, Anthony Giulietti, Alexander Tavizon, Cassandra Iturralde, Moisés Arizmendi, Diana Bovio, Eugenio Montessoro, José María Torre Hütt, Sara Isabel Quintero

Premieres December 24th

Pokémon Concierge

Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests.

Quick Thoughts: *sob* This is all I’ve wanted since that weird short film where all of Ash, Misty, and Brock’s Pokémon got to go with a lil theme park without all their dumb humans.

Premieres December 28th

Berlin

During Berlin’s golden age, love and money are what drive him in life. His next big heist? A jackpot of jewels worth 44 million.

Starring: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, Joel Sánchez, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri

Premieres December 29th

