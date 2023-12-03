Weekend Box Office Totals For December 1st – 3rd

The weekend totals for December 1st through December 3rd, 2023 estimates are in:
1.) Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC) 2,539 theaters, Fri $11.7M Sat $6M Sun $4.3M 3-day $22M/Wk 1
2.) Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 3,691 (-85) theaters Fri $4.1M (-63%) Sat $6.1M Sun $4.2M 3-day $14.5M (-50%) /Total $121.2M /Wk 3
3.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 2,308 theaters, Fri $4.7M Sat $3.7M Sun $2.58M 3-day $11M/Wk 1
4.) Trolls Band Together 3,613 (-280) theaters Fri $1.68M (-77%) Sat $3.5M Sun $2.3M 3-day $7.6M (-57%) Total $74.8M/Wk 3
5.) Wish (Dis) 3,900 theaters, Fri $1.63M (-80%) Sat $3.4M Sun $2.2M 3 day $7.4M (-62%), Total $41.9M/Wk 2
6.) Napoleon (App/Sony) 3,500 heaters, Fri $2.1M (-75%) Sat $3.1M Sun $1.88 3-day $7.1M (-65%), Total $45.7M/Wk 2
7.) Animal (Cine) 697 Theaters, Fri $2.8M Sat $2M Sun $1.3M 3-day $6.07M/Wk 1
8.) The Shift (Angel) 2,450 theaters, Fri $1.7M Sat $1.4M Sun $1.1M 3-day $4.35M/Wk 1
9.) Silent Night (LG) 1,870 theaters, Fri $1M, Sat $1.1M Sun $810K 3-day $3M/Wk 1
10.) Thanksgiving (Sony) 2,506 (-698) theaters, Fri $780K Sat $1.2M Sun $640K 3-day $2.63M (-63%)Total $28.3M/Wk 3
[Source: Deadline]