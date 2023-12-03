Pack A Lunch Sunday Food Thread 12/3

Who packs their own lunch? I’m wfh these days so I pretty much graze most days but when I did have to leave the house for work I packed my own lunch a good 90% of the time. Sandwiches were the norm but sometimes I’d dump a bunch of cereal into a tupperware bowl, bring along a bottle of milk and a banana and eat that for lunch. Any leftovers that were okay eaten cold was also fair game. Once in a while I’d be on a jobsite that had a microwave so I’d bring things that I could heat up. That is until I brought a frozen chicken Kiev and didn’t fully cook it. I paid a dear price the rest of that day.

